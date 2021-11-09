Veteran movie artist Kozhikode Sarada no more

Sources said the veteran actress has been undergoing treatment for the age related ailments at the hospital for quite some time

Malayalam film and television actress Kozhikode Sarada died at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

She was 84.

Sources said the veteran actress has been undergoing treatment for the age related ailments at the hospital for quite some time.

A popular theatre artist, Sarada made her entry into the celluloid world by acting in "Angakuri" in 1979.

A native of Kozhikode, she became popular as Kozhikode Sarada and had done minor but notable roles in about 80 films.

She also acted in a few television serials.

Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan condoled her demise.