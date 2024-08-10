GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passes away

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam, who passed away in Mumbai at 68, was battling cancer

Published - August 10, 2024 03:09 pm IST

PTI
Marathi actor Vijay Kadam.

Marathi actor Vijay Kadam. | Photo Credit: Agencies

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passed away on Saturday morning. The news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and actor Jaywant Wadkar.

How ‘Aatmapamphlet’ engages with caste through the eyes of a happy-go-lucky teenager

Speaking with ANI, Jaywant shared that Vijay Kadam breathed his last at his home in Mumbai at the age of 68. "He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially he recovered but his health eventually deteriorated. Around 25 days ago, he even got an acidity attack," Jaywant shared.

In the fond memory of Vijay Kadam, Jaywant described Kadam as “a versatile talented artiste.” “He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades long career.

“It’s impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He’s like my family,” Jaywant added. Vijay Kadam's cremation will take place this afternoon at the Andheri-Oshiwara crematorium.

