Veteran Malayalam filmmaker M. Mohan passes away

Veteran filmmaker M. Mohan, who was part of the new wave in the Malayalam film industry in the late 1970s and 80s, passed away in Kochi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). He was 76.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death occurred at a private hospital. He had been ailing for some time. He is survived by noted Kuchipudi dancer Anupama Mohan, and two sons.

A member of the golden period of the film industry that witnessed thought-provoking themes and stories, he had closely associated with his contemporary filmmakers and scriptwriters, including P. Padmarajan and John Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memorable movies

A director who crafted his own identity in the industry through some of the memorable movies, including Shalini Ente Koottukari (1978), Randu Penkuttikal (1978), Vida Parayum Munpe (1981) to name a few, Mohan had nurtured his passion for the big screen right from his pre-degree days at Christ College in his native place Irinjalakuda in Thrissur.

He met veteran filmmaker M. Krishnan Nair through a friend of his father. His college days in Madras helped him to enhance his association with people working in various departments of cinema. He had worked as assistant director to filmmakers, including A.B. Raj, Madhu, P. Venu, and Hariharan. He was also closely associated with the late actor Innocent, who was his neighbour in Irinjalakuda.

He became an independent director through Vadaka Veedu in 1978. His next two directorial ventures – Shalini Ente Koottukari (penned by Padmarajan) and Randu Penkuttikal – marked the arrival of a filmmaker with a difference. His career received a major boost after the release of Vida Parayum Munpe (script by John Paul) that won him both critical and commercial acclaim. Actor Nedumudi Venu donned the lead role for the first time in Vida Parayum Munpe.

Some of his other movies include Ilakkangal (1982), Idavela (1982), Alolam (1982), Rachana (1983), Mangalam Nerunnu (1984), Theertham (1987), Isabella (1988), Mukham (1990), Pakshe (1994), Sakshyam (1995) and Angene Oru Avadhikkalathu (1999). The Campus, which was released in 2005, was his last movie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.