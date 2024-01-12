Veteran Malayalam director Kamal says audience expectations have changed just as much as the movie biz has post-pandemic

January 12, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

Veteran director Kamal’s enthusiasm belies his 38 years making films. The experience of making films that span a huge chunk of human emotions sits lightly on his shoulders as he speaks about his latest release Vivekanandan Viralaanu. The movie comes after a gap of three years, a longish period for someone who has had a release every year or two since he debuted as independent director in 1986. The former chairperson of the Chalachitra Academy’s last release was the 2019 film Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal.

“My work at the Chalachitra Academy kept me so busy. I was not in a position to think of making a film,” he says. And when he finally found the time,“ the nature of entertainment changed. Not only did Covid change the world, it changed cinema completely and how entertainment came to be viewed with the proliferation of OTT platforms.” He realised that just like the rules of the business had changed, audience expectations too had.

He understood that he could not make a film like he did in the past. “Cinema has changed, how it is shot has changed, so have the frames. But most important is how one chooses the content. After thinking about it for a year and a half, I got the idea of Vivekanandan Viralaanu.”

Excerpts from an interview

Virality is the mantra of the times hence Vivekanandan Viralaanu?

Due to the prevalence of social media everything is viral today. Vivekanandan is a character that would resonate with people. And that was the hook. There are many youngsters like him in society, but no one talks about it openly. These would be ‘respectable’ people whose personal lives are very different from what they project. The teaser and the trailer would have given the audience an idea of what the film is about. The narrative charts the impact of Vivekanandan’s actions on the lives of others, especially the women he gets involved with. It is about that moment when his life or an aspect of it goes viral. My film is a satirical take.

Was that choice [satire] deliberate?

I felt that if I took the serious route of narration, it might have been monotonous causing people to lose interest. I hope people see it as a humorous film. Mind you, the humour is not for the heck of it or pointless. We are talking about a serious subject and if the audience gets it and it leads to discussions then good. I can tell the same story seriously, but the reach [audience] would be different. When we have ‘viral’ in the film’s title, it obviously means we are looking to reach people.

Picking Shine Tom Chacko as Vivekanandan.

I chose Shine because I am comfortable with him and I can easily approach him. We go back a long way, he was my assistant and Gadhama was his first film as an actor. Our relationship is such that when Vivekanandan’s character came up, I immediately thought of Shine. I called him and he happily accepted the character. He is not someone who is bothered about his image as an actor being affected by a character he portrays in a film. Shine is apt for the role and he has done a good job. Swasika and Grace Antony also have important roles and they have done well.

You have written and directed this film. Do you like one more than the other?

Honestly, I like to write the script and direct. Initially I did not make an effort to write because there was somebody else to write. The veterans were writing for me — John Paul, Sreenivasan, Ranjith, TA Razzaq. Since I was comfortable with them I didn’t think of writing. But when a story [by Iqbal Kuttippuram] like Meghamalhar came along, I felt the urge to write the script. With it I realised how comfortable I was with writing, which I enjoy more now. That was a plus of Vivekanandan as well that I enjoyed writing it as much as directing it. When the director writes, I feel it is easier for them to visualise a scene.

You said Covid changed cinema. How?

Until then people watched films in a theatre or on television, OTT changed the scene. People have come to depend on those platforms for content. Another drastic change was that the Malayali audience gained access to and started watching other language films via OTT platforms. Around the same time web series gained popularity, and youngsters began consuming content in other languages, changing the way they started viewing films or entertainment. It has its pluses and negatives like a preference for violence, dark films with characters with shades of grey. It is not a bad thing.

With Covid films changed. If I were to look back on the films I have made, the themes and ideas may not be relevant today. But, at the time they were made, they were. It is not just my films but also those of my contemporaries back then. If the greatest directors or writers from then were to make their hit films today, they might not work. But that does not make the old films bad. They were a product of and suited for the times. Society has changed.

As a result of that change, do you think filmmakers too have to be careful about what they put out there?

Along with societal change came the term (and idea) of ‘political correctness’ in our discourse. Due to the ascendance of social media, whatever we do or say is being monitored. That was also one reason why there’s been a gap in my films. I was conscious/aware that every action and word uttered, every frame of every film will be ‘audited’ by the audience or society. It got me thinking about what I should say next through my films and also the reason why Vivekanandan happened.

Since your last release was a while ago, what are you feeling right now?

I have never underestimated the audience in all my years of making films. If a film doesn’t work, I would examine the reasons why rather than blame the audience for not getting it. You need to critique yourself and you cannot do it before release. I have always accepted the audience’s judgement, but I am confident that this film will be accepted. That said, several factors that affect a film’s fate — there could be a better film that releases on the same day or a better marketed one. Whatever the response, I will take it.

The film reaches theatres on January 19