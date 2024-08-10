GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran Hollywood actress Mitzi McCall passes away

McCall will always be remembered for her remarkable work with her husband, actor and comedian Charlie Brill, as part of the comedy duo McCall and Brill

Published - August 10, 2024 05:38 pm IST

ANI
Mitzi McCall

Mitzi McCall

Veteran comedian-actor Mitzi McCall is no more. According to Variety, McCall breathed her last on Thursday in Burbank. She was 93.

McCall will always be remembered for her remarkable work with her husband, actor and comedian Charlie Brill, as part of the comedy duo McCall and Brill. The pair became television staples, gracing numerous variety shows. One of them is a memorable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show during The Beatles' American debut in 1964 - a moment that has since become television history.

Matt Damon interview: On ‘The Instigators’ and his friendship with the Affleck brothers

McCall entered the showbiz world in the late 1940s with a stage debut at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in ‘Strange Bedfellows’ in 1948. In the early 1950s, she hosted the Kiddie Castle program on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, establishing herself as a versatile and engaging performer.

By 1953, she was featured on Studio 10 on KGTV in San Diego, California. In decades-long career, she appeared on shows like Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In, Life Goes On, Silk Stalkings, Seinfeld, Roseanne, Dharma and Greg, Becker, The Twilight Zone and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

She also had a successful career as a voice-over artist, bringing to life characters in animated series such as Snorks, Mother Goose and Grimm, The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, The Flintstones and The Jetsons. She also voiced Glyptodon in the animated feature Ice Age.

Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria’ season 3 time jump and playing Cassie Howard

McCall’s film career included roles in The White Palace, The Cry Baby Killer, Machine-Gun Kelly, War of the Satellites and Young at Heart. She worked alongside entertainment legends such as Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin and Robin Williams. She also worked as a screenwriter on television shows like Eight is Enough, One Day at a Time, Alf and Charles in Charge.

She was also a mentor and light for many in the industry, known for her “warmth, generosity, and unwavering support for fellow performers,” according to her publicist. Her survivors include her husband of 64 years, Charlie Brill, their daughter Jenny and nieces Toni Howard and Wendy Goldberg.

