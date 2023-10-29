ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Hollywood actor Joan Evans dies at 89

October 29, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Evans debuted in Farley Granger’s ‘Roseanna McCoy’ (1949) and went on to star in titles such as ‘Our Very Own’ (1950), ‘Edge of Doom’ (1950), ‘On the Loose’ (1951), ‘Column South’ (1953), ‘No Name on the Bullet’ (1959), and more

ANI

Joan Evans | Photo Credit: IMDb

Veteran actor Joan Evans, who starred opposite Farley Granger in her first three films and with Audie Murphy in a pair of Westerns, has passed away. She was 89.

ALSO READ
‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Her son John Weatherly confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. She breathed her last on October 21 in Henderson, Nevada.

Evans, the daughter of screenwriters and goddaughter of Joan Crawford, toplined the Charles Lederer-directed On the Loose (1951). In the project, she essayed the role of a suicidal teenager in the drama written by her parents, Dale Eunson and Katherine Albert.

She played the love interest of Granger’s character in the title role of Roseanna McCoy (1949), a drama loosely based on the family feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys. The two worked together again in the 1950 releases Our Very Own and Edge of Doom, a bleak film noir directed by Mark Robson.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She later starred with Murphy in Column South (1953), helmed by future Tonight Show director Fred De Cordova, and No Name on the Bullet (1959), helmed by Jack Arnold.

ALSO READ
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80

She stepped aside from acting in the early ‘60s to care for her family and later was an editor of Hollywood Studio Magazine and a teacher at the Carden Academy in Van Nuys.

Her survivors include her son, her daughter, Dale, and a grandson, Chris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US