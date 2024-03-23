ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68

March 23, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released ‘Raktabeej’, had acted in over 200 works

PTI

Partha Sarathi Deb

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68.

Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said. He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said. His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'. Deb had acted in over 200 works - theatre, serial, film and web series. He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

