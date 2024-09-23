GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran Bengali actor Manoj Mitra hospitalised, condition 'critical'

Manoj Mitra has acted in legendary director Satyajit Ray’s classics ‘Ghare Baire’ and ‘Ganashatru’

Published - September 23, 2024 02:20 pm IST

PTI
Actor Manoj Mitra.

Actor Manoj Mitra. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran Bengali actor and eminent theatre personality Manoj Mitra has been hospitalised with old age-related ailments and his condition is “very critical”, officials of the medical facility said. The octogenarian was admitted to hospital with breathing trouble, sodium- potassium imbalance among other health issues, they said.

Bengali film and TV industry on indefinite halt as director-technician rift continues

“Mr Mitra’s condition is very critical. He is under observation,” one of the doctors treating him told PTI on Sunday evening. Famous for his stellar performances in films like Tapan Sinha's Banchharamer Bagan, Mitra has also acted in legendary director Satyajit Ray’s classics Ghare Baire and Ganashatru.

Mitra, 85, also featured in films of eminent directors Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta and Goutam Ghose. He has written over 100 plays.

ALSO READ: Bengali filmmaker Rahool Mukherjee rages against cine workers’ federation after technicians boycott shoot

Among several accolades, the thespian won the Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985.

Bengali cinema / Indian cinema

