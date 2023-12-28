ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore reveals she battled cancer

December 28, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has revealed that she was battling cancer when filmmaker Karan Johar approached her to play a key role in his movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

PTI

Sharmila Tagore. | Photo Credit: ROHIT JAIN PARAS

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has revealed that she was battling cancer when filmmaker Karan Johar approached her to play a key role in his movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The cinema icon and her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, appeared in the latest episode of Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan.

In the episode, which dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, Karan Johar said he wanted Tagore to play the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother in the movie, which came out in theatres in August.

ALSO READ
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ movie review: Karan Johar’s celebration of imperfections looks well-groomed, but lacks a beating heart

"I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana (Azmi) ji in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. but it is a regret I have,” the filmmaker said. Tagore, 79, said she didn't want to take a risk during the pandemic as she was not vaccinated.

"This is at the height of Covid. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid at that time. They didn’t know about the vaccine, we were not vaccinated. You know, (it was) after my cancer. So, they didn’t want me to take that risk," she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagore did not reveal the details of her battle and the nature of the disease. The veteran, known for her roles in Satyajit Ray’s The World of Apu, Devi and Hindi movie such as Kashmir Ki Kali, Aradhana, Amar Prem and Chupke Chupke, said not doing Johar's movie is a regret and she hopes to collaborate with the filmmaker in future.

ALSO READ: ‘Gulmohar’ movie review: A family drama that looks good but doesn’t always feel right

"It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together," Tagore said. Earlier this year, Tagore featured in family drama Gulmohar, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film, directed by Rahul V Chittella, was released on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US