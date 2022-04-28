Veteran actor Salim Ghouse passes away

Renowned film and theatre actor Salim Ghouse has passed away at the age of 70, after a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. The actor was known for his roles in films across languages; some of the popular ones are Tamil films like Kamal Haasan’s Vettri Vizhaa, Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, the Mani Ratnam-directorial Thiruda Thiruda and Hindi movies like Chakra, Swarg Narak, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! and Kalyug among others. A graduate of FTII Pune, Ghouse was reportedly set to make a comeback to Tamil cinema with the film Kaa, that also stars Andrea. He was also actively involved in the Mumbai theatre scene. He began his acting career in 1978 and was also known for his television roles in shows such as Shyam Benegal’s TV series Bharat Ek Khoj. His international credits included titles like ThePerfect Murder and Getting Personal.



