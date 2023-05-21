Veteran actor Kamal Haasan to be felicitated at IIFA 2023

May 21, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA 2023.

A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, Kamal Haasan is one of Indian cinema’s living legends. Known for his outstanding performances in countless films — Mahanadi, Nayagan, Indian, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Gunaa, Virumandi, Aalavandhan, and Anbe Sivam to name a few — Haasan started his career at the age of six, in 1960’s Kalathur Kannamma, bagging the President’s Gold Medal.

He won the first of his four National Awards for his performance as a school teacher whose selfless devotion to a young woman suffering from retrograde amnesia leaves him heartbroken in the 1982 Tamil film, Moondram Pirai, which was remade three years later in Hindi as Sadma.

Over the years, he has distinguished himself as an actor, filmmaker, screenplay writer, playback singer and TV host, working in not just Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, but also in the Hindi and Bengali industries. As a director, Haasan made milestone films like Hey Ram, Virumaandi, and Vishwaroopam.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be awarded for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema’ and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema’.

The main awards night will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal on May 27 in Abu Dhabi. IIFA Rocks will be held on May 26.