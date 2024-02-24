ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor June Squibb to lead Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut ‘Eleanor the Great’

February 24, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The movie, which was earlier titled ‘Eleanor, Invisible’, will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Broadway veteran Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman

PTI

June Squibb | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has roped in veteran actor June Squibb to play the lead role in her directorial debut movie Eleanor the Great. The movie, which was earlier titled Eleanor, Invisible, will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Broadway veteran Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

ALSO READ
Scarlett Johansson’s new film is a crime thriller

In the film, Squibb will star as Eleanor Morgenstein, a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades. Johansson, the star of multiple Marvel titles as well as films such as Lost in Translation, Lucy and Under the Skin, will direct Eleanor the Great from a screenplay by Tory Kamen.

ALSO READ:Scarlett Johansson sues AI app for unauthorised use of her image and voice

TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics are partnering for the first time for the movie, which will be released in theatres. Johansson will also produce the project along with Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures, Kara Durrett and Jessamine Burgum for Pinky Promise, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US