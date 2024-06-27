ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Bill Cobbs, known for ‘Night at the Museum’ and ‘The Bodyguard’, passes away at 90

Updated - June 27, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 11:59 am IST

Over the years, Cobbs racked up over 200 film and TV credits, including turns in ‘Air Bud’, ‘The Bodyguard’, ‘Demolition Man’ and others

The Hindu Bureau

Bill Cobbs, a cast member in ‘Get Low’, arrives at the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, California, July 27, 2010 | Photo Credit: AP

American actor Bill Cobbs, known for memorable supporting roles in films like The Bodyguard, Night at the Museum and The Color of Money, passed away aged 90 at his home in Riverside, California, USA.

According to reports, Cobbs died ‘peacefully’ from natural causes, as conveyed by his publicist to news agency AP. Cobbs, born in Cleveland, Ohio, started his career in the 1970s with a minor role in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. Over the years, he racked up over 200 film and TV credits, including turns in Air Bud, The Bodyguard, Demolition Man and others.

He played the veteran security guard Reginald in the 2006 fantasy comedy Night at the Museum. On television, Cobbs appeared in shows like I’ll Fly Away, West Wing, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. andothers.

