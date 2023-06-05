HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran actor Barry Newman passes away at 92

Newman, known for ‘Vanishing Point’, ‘Bowfinger’, ‘The Limey’ and other films, passed away from natural causes in New York

June 05, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

ANI
Barry Newman (1930-2023)

Barry Newman (1930-2023)

Veteran actor Barry Newman, best known for starring in the 1971 cult action thriller Vanishing Point, has passed away. He was 92.

ALSO READ
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Newman passed away on May 11 from natural causes at New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. His wife shared the news with the US-based publication.

In Vanishing Point, Newman played former race car driver Kowalski, a speedster that darts around in a Dodge Challenger after becoming entangled in a criminal conspiracy. The film is regarded as one of the defining American action films of the '70s by genre enthusiasts. It was directed by Richard C. Sarafian. Vanishing Point was shot over eight weeks and has become an admired cult classic, with Steven Spielberg calling it one of his favourite movies.

ALSO READ
Shaken, stirred and savoured

Newman also featured in films such as Sylvester Stallone-starring Daylight (1996), Bowfinger (1999), Steven Soderbergh's The Limey (1999) and 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002). Newman's career was curtailed after he was diagnosed with vocal-cord cancer in 2007, but he recovered. More recently, he reunited with writer-director Furie to star in the independent film Finding Hannah (2022), The Hollywood Reporter reported. Newman is survived by his wife, Angela.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.