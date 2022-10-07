Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79

Arun Bali's son Ankush said his father was suffering with Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease, since early 2022

PTI
October 07, 2022 10:22 IST

Arun Bali in Laal Singh Chaddha

Veteran actor Arun Bali, best known for his work on TV show Swabhimaan and blockbuster hit 3 Idiots, died on Friday morning at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 79.

Bali's son Ankush said his father was suffering with Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

Ankush said his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am.

“My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then,” he told PTI.

Bali made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon’s TV show Doosra Keval as superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s uncle and went on to work in TV shows such as period drama Chanakya, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Some of his popular films include Saugandh, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Ready, Barfi, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Samrat Prithviraj, and Laal Singh Chaddha.

His last film Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday.

Bali is survived by a son and three daughters.

