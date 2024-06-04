‘Venom: The Last Dance’ trailer: Tom Hardy returns with the beloved symbiote to culminate trilogy

The iconic symbiote marks its swan song with Venom: The Last Dance and a conclusion to Tom Hardy's tenure as the iconic anti-hero. The trailer offers a fresh look into the final instalment of the Venom trilogy, with Eddie Brock's ongoing struggle with the symbiotic alien entity.

In the trailer released on YouTube by Sony Pictures, viewers witness a reluctant Brock, as he confronts adversaries while grappling with the symbiote's formidable powers. Venom: The Last Dance marks Hardy's final foray into the role of Eddie Brock/Venom, following his role in Venom (2018) and reprisal in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).

The synopsis teases a high-stakes narrative, with Eddie and Venom on the run from forces that threaten both their worlds. It reads, ““Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

This time around, Hardy shares a story credit with Kelly Marcel, who assumes the directorial reins for the film, as per Deadline.

Fresh cast members include Ted Lasso star Juno Temple and Doctor Strange actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Cristo Fernandez and Stephen Graham, also star alongside Hardy reprising his dual role.

Directed by Kelly MarcelVenom: The Last Dance is produced by an ensemble team including Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit theatres on October 25.