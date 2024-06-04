GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ trailer: Tom Hardy returns with the beloved symbiote to culminate trilogy

This time around, Hardy shares a story credit with Kelly Marcel, who assumes the directorial reins for the film

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:04 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:46 am IST

ANI
A still from ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

A still from ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

The iconic symbiote marks its swan song with Venom: The Last Dance and a conclusion to Tom Hardy's tenure as the iconic anti-hero. The trailer offers a fresh look into the final instalment of the Venom trilogy, with Eddie Brock's ongoing struggle with the symbiotic alien entity.

Mahershala Ali and Tom Hardy to star in crime thriller ‘77 Blackout’ from Cary Joji Fukunaga

In the trailer released on YouTube by Sony Pictures, viewers witness a reluctant Brock, as he confronts adversaries while grappling with the symbiote's formidable powers. Venom: The Last Dance marks Hardy's final foray into the role of Eddie Brock/Venom, following his role in Venom (2018) and reprisal in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).

The synopsis teases a high-stakes narrative, with Eddie and Venom on the run from forces that threaten both their worlds. It reads, ““Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

‘The Bikeriders’ trailer: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer star in a thrilling drama about a motorcycle gang

This time around, Hardy shares a story credit with Kelly Marcel, who assumes the directorial reins for the film, as per Deadline.

Fresh cast members include Ted Lasso star Juno Temple and Doctor Strange actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Cristo Fernandez and Stephen Graham, also star alongside Hardy reprising his dual role.

Nic Cage returns as Spider-Man Noir in new live-action series, ‘Noir’

Directed by Kelly MarcelVenom: The Last Dance is produced by an ensemble team including Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit theatres on October 25.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.