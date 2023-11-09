ADVERTISEMENT

‘Venom 3’ gets a new release date

November 09, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

The new release date was finalised by Sony after the studios and SAG-AFTRA reached a new three-year deal on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Venom 3 has locked the release date. The Marvel movie, which had previously set its release date for July 14, 2024, has now been pushed to November 8, 2024. The development came soon after the studios and SAG-AFTRA reached a new three-year deal on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Sony set release dates of ‘Venom 3’, Bad Boys 4’

Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom 3 is one of the handful of big Hollywood films aiming to resume shooting as early as possible before the year winds up. In the film, Tom Hardy will be back as the lethal protector Venom. Marcel has co-written the screenplay with Hardy.

ALSO READ:‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ movie review: More symbiote shenanigans with Tom Hardy... and his buddy

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Hardy and Hutch Parker are the producers. Across the two films, the Venom has collected $ 1.36 billion at the box office world wide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US