‘Venom 3’ gets a new release date

The new release date was finalised by Sony after the studios and SAG-AFTRA reached a new three-year deal on Wednesday

November 09, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

A still from ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Venom 3 has locked the release date. The Marvel movie, which had previously set its release date for July 14, 2024, has now been pushed to November 8, 2024. The development came soon after the studios and SAG-AFTRA reached a new three-year deal on Wednesday.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom 3 is one of the handful of big Hollywood films aiming to resume shooting as early as possible before the year winds up. In the film, Tom Hardy will be back as the lethal protector Venom. Marcel has co-written the screenplay with Hardy.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Hardy and Hutch Parker are the producers. Across the two films, the Venom has collected $ 1.36 billion at the box office world wide.

English cinema / World cinema

