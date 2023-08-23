ADVERTISEMENT

Vennela Kishore to headline ‘Chari 111’, a spy action comedy

August 23, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Telugu comedy actor Vennela Kishore to play the hero in director T.G. Keerthi Kumar’s spy action comedy ‘Chari 111’

The Hindu Bureau

An animation poster of ‘Charlie 111’, which will star Vennela Kishore in the lead.

Actor Vennela Kishore, who is one of the busiest comedy artistes in Telugu cinema, will be headlining Charlie 111, a spy action comedy to be directed by T.G. Keerthi Kumar. The film will be produced by Aditi Soni. 

Actor Vennela Kishore | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The announcement was made on Wednesday, along with an animation video to introduce the film’s concept and its protagonist. The video introduces Charlie 111 as a confused spy who has luck but no talent, is all style and no substance, and a dimwit. He has the task of saving Hyderabad from the problems caused by a mysterious villain. 

Charlie 111 is written and directed by T.G. Keerthi Kumar, who earlier directed the Sumanth-starrer Malli Modalaindi. Samyukta Viswanathan will play the female lead opposite Vennela Kishore. The film also stars Murali Sharma, Priya Malik, Brahmaji, Rahul Ravindran, Pavani Reddy and ‘Tagubothu’ Ramesh.

Vennela Kishore has been a part of several hits since his debut in Telugu cinema in 2005. Some of his recent films include Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Waltair Veerayya, Sita Ramam, Bimbisara, Oke Oka Jeevitham, F3 and Samajavaragamana.

