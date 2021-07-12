Venkatesh’s ‘Narappa’ to premiere July 20 on Amazon Prime

The film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film ‘Asuran’ that starred Dhanush and was directed by Vetrimaaran

Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service release of the Telugu action-drama Narappa on July 20. With a stellar star cast and riveting storyline by national award winner Vetrimaaran, the streaming service brings the Telugu adaptation of the Tamil super-hit film Asuran.

The story of this film follows the protagonist Narappa, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film is jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu and features Venkatesh Daggubati along with Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, and Rajsekhar Aningi in the pivotal roles.

Producer D. Suresh Babu said, “It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film.”

“In these unprecedented times, the cast and crew have put in a lot of effort and heart into making sure this film comes to life. A perfect blend of a mindfully crafted storyline, phenomenal direction, and brilliant performances are sure to give the audiences an engrossing experience, said Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

Released in 2019, Asuran was a huge success, as the Dhanush and Vetri Maaran combination struck gold at the worldwide box-office.