Venkatesh Daggubati teams up with Anil Ravipudi for the third time

April 09, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati will be collaborating with director Anil Ravipudi for the third time. After delivering hits such as F2 and F3, the actor-director combination is back for a film to be produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

The makers released an announcement video in which they call the film to be a “triangular crime entertainer”. Venkatesh is touted to play an ex-cop who is torn between his former girlfriend and wife.

Anil Ravipudi’s previous film was Bhagavanth Kesari,an action drama starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The director seems to have returned to the comedy genre with the latest film. Sri Venkateshwara Creations’ latest project is the recently-released Family Star, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film opened to a lukewarm response, and was panned by critics.