Jeethu Joseph and Venkatesh’s ‘Drushyam 2’ trailer out

Venkatesh Daggubati in ‘Drushyam 2’

16 November 2021 13:23 IST

The Telugu sequel to ‘Drushyam’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 25

The Malayalam film Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, opened to positive reviews when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021. The film has now been remade in Telugu as Drushyam 2 and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 25. Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena and Nadhiya star in this sequel to Drushyam (2014). While Drushyam was directed by Sripriya, Jeethu Joseph helms this sequel remake.

The trailer shows the protagonist Rambabu (Venkatesh) and his family living in the shadow of the crime that happened six years ago. The story traces the emotional upheavals of Rambabu and his family who live in fear of being caught, Geeta and Prabhakar, the parents who lost their son and seek justice, and the police department that is desperate to solve the puzzle.

Produced by D Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor and Rajkumar Sethupathy, the film is a mix of family drama thriller starring Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj and Poorna.

Director Jeethu Joseph states, “Drushyam 2 is close to my heart. Over the years many kept asking me if we would return with a sequel. I knew I had to bring the epic franchise back to the audience, but I believe everything has its time. After changing my mind a million times on how to proceed with the story, and eventually working very hard to convert this vision into reality with the support of all my cast and crew, I am now ready to bring this film to the audiences.”