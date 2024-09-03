Venkat Prabhu interview on ‘GOAT’: Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a brilliant sense of humour

Tamil cinema’s tryst with duumvirates is a story worth multiple case studies. First, it was Thyagaraja Bhagavathar and PU Chinnappa, then came Sivaji Ganesan and MGR followed by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and for those belonging to the next generation, it is Ajith and Vijay. For filmmakers, unsurprisingly, it is another feather on their cap to helm films with both these actors; the latest to join this exclusive bandwagon is Venkat Prabhu. After working with Ajith in Mankatha (2011), the filmmaker has teamed up with Vijay forThe Greatest of All Time, the actor’s penultimate film before his political plunge.

Excerpts from a conversation with the filmmaker:

Your journey has been an envious one for the next crop of filmmakers thanks to the experiments you’ve done with stars. What is something you’re grateful for?

Being in this industry for nearly two decades is a blessing, and I’m grateful for the audience, actors and producers who believe in me. I’m glad that people think they can expect something different from my films. The fact that I got to do a film with Vijay sir at the peak of his career is an achievement and I see it as a recognition of how my ideas and thought process are still working.

A film of this scale comes with its own challenges; what kept you going throughout the process?

My hero and producers believed in me, and come what may, I wanted to deliver what I promised and make sure the audience would enjoy the final product. If I had concentrated on the hindrances, I feared I might have strayed away from my goal; Vijay sir said earlier in a function on how one should only work towards their own goals like a horse with blinders, and not be perturbed by negativity.

GOATis a film with a huge production value with a huge star cast. But even nature ensured we worked without a hassle; when we shot at Hyderabad, there was a storm in Chennai, so the shooting wasn’t disturbed. Just before the Russia schedule, the Moscow concert hall attack happened and we were hesitant to shoot but the shooting went smoothly just like how it did everywhere else. My technicians also co-operated to finish the film within the promised budget and time, and it wouldn’t have been possible without my team. Everything fell into place for this film.

There are a lot of fan theories making the rounds for ‘GOAT’ with fans decoding the trailer and trying to find the plot. Do you see this as a healthy trend?

I think it’s because of the excitement level that only big ‘star films’ incite. I did Manmadha Leelai— a comparatively smaller film —but not many spoke about it though there’s a lot to decode in it. I even remember watching non-Tamil bloggers and YouTubers praising the film but not many would have seen it. But they would have seen the same creators talk about GOAT and that’s the power of stars.

I don’t know if it’s healthy, but I feel it would be great if they could enjoy a film for what it is. Every YouTuber is becoming a director and they want to show that they are smarter than the makers of the film by trying to decipher what the film is. Ironically, I’ve narrated the entire story in the trailer itself (laughs). But that’s just the premise and there are a lot more surprises in store.

In my previous interviews, I was asked what these surprises are and I wonder how they will remain surprises if I break them! The surprises will remain so just till the end of the first show as they will be put out on social media soon. A few want to kill the experience for those watching after them just in a quest to gain traction and become famous on social media. I know how some channels bribe those working on the sets of a film to get exclusive tidbits and break what we want to be surprises to be enjoyed on the big screens.

In the ‘90s, it would take long for even the title of a Mani Ratnam film to be announced because back then there was no social media. The excitement and surprises that came back then are impossible now. Imagine someone like Lokesh (Kanagaraj) trying to keep Suriya’s cameo in Vikram a surprise only for it to be revealed... and they were forced to announce it officially. I see such trends as a curse for filmmakers.

You have known Vijay for a long time and have even acted with him. But how was it to view his performance from a director’s lens?

He is a very smart actor who knows the pulse of the audience. I can write a scene and tell him how I want it, but he knows how to improvise and accentuate it. He’s usually quiet on the sets but the moment the camera starts rolling, the actor in him transforms him into something phenomenal. He plays two roles in this film and he has brought a lot of variations with his body language. With so many films under his belt, it’s no surprise that the actor in him is brilliant and I hope we have utilised that aspect a lot in this film.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors from Tamil cinema in the ‘90s. Are there some other veterans who you would like to collaborate with?

Rajini sir, of course; We all are huge fans of him. Recently, he has been doing serious, genre-centric films like Jailer. But just like Vijay sir, Rajini sir and Kamal Haasan sir also have a brilliant sense of humour and I would love to do such a film with them. I remember how I initially wanted to do a sequel to Vikram (1986). I love that genre which was a spy thriller mixed with elements of Indiana Jones. We grew up watching these actors and I would love to work with them.

The songs of ‘GOAT’ received criticism; while addressing this, you said they would be enjoyable to listen to and watch when the film releases in theatres. Do you think today’s audience prefers hook lines that feel instantly catchy over lasting songs?

Yuvan’s songs grow on you.. for GOAT, I asked him for long-standing songs that would last. Some songs that have come recently are nice to hear momentarily, but we end up forgetting them in a few months. Melodies always stand the test of time, while even some kuthu songs do that. A song like ‘Annaaththe Aaduraar’ (Apoorva Sagodharargal)give us joy even today; I don’t think we have such songs anymore. Probably I’ve turned a bit old-school...

We grew up listening to Isaignani (Ilaiyaraaja) songs.. but nowadays, songs need to be trendy for reels on Instagram, and are designed for momentary pleasure. Every music director can give such everlasting, soul-touching songs but audio companies and production houses want them to go viral instantly as that’s how money can be made. I guess we just have to work alongside such trends.

The Greatest Of All Time is releasing in theatres on September 5, 2024

