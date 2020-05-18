Venkat Bharadwaj made ‘The Painter’ during lockdown

While many lead anxious days confined to their homes, for some the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. Like, Venkat Bharadwaj, who is ready with his next film, The Painter, shot entirely during the lockdown.

Venkat who has written, directed and produced The Painter says he chose actors who had cinematic cameras. “Instructions were given to each of them about the character they were portraying and how the character has to come through on screen. Specifications were given about the kind and number of shots needed. We created a template with these instructions which was conveyed on phone. The actors followed the instructions from their homes. This way we followed every rule of social distancing. The film was shot with the help of five cameramen at five locations.”

The Kempiruve director says, “The 46-plus days have been a roller coater ride. I was amused by the various reactions of people around me. The major challenge was the locations and how to shoot without breaking lockdown rules. The technical specification of the camera and sound, script and dialogue were all shared with the artistes and the technicians to shoot at their respective locations. Once the shots were ready, they were shared. ”

The film, reveals Venkat, has 17 artistes and has been shot in Chennai, Bengaluru, Tumkuru, Kanakapura and Hebbal. Venkat says he made the film using whatever was at hand. “Like when we needed extra lights, we created our own lights using whatever material was available to us. We used bulbs and thermacol to make cinematic lights.”

Venkat says household props came in handy. “The film has a natural and a realistic look to it. The shooting style is cinematic and there has been no compromise on the quality and technique of the production.”

Whether the film will be released in theatres or on a streaming platform is yet to be decided says Venkat. “It all depends on when the film will be completely ready. We will watch the lockdown situation and then take a call.”