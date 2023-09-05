ADVERTISEMENT

Venice Film Festival | Woody Allen’s ‘Coup de Chance’ receives standing ovation, triggers protests

September 05, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Woody Allen’s ‘Coup de Chance’, starring Lou de Laâge, Valérie Lemercier, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Schneider and others, received a five-minute standing ovation at the festival

ANI

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn at the premiere of his film ‘Coup de Chance’ at the 80th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American director and actor Woody Allen’s film Coup de Chance received a 5-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, reported Deadline. Coup de Chance centres around Fanny and Jean who look like the ideal married couple—they’re both professionally accomplished, they live in a gorgeous apartment in an exclusive neighbourhood of Paris, and they seem to be in love just as much as they were when they first met.

But when Fanny accidentally bumps into Alain, a former high school classmate, she’s swept off her feet. They soon see each other again and get closer and closer. The film stars Lou de Laâge, Valérie Lemercier, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Schneider, Elsa Zylberstein, Bárbara Goenaga, Grégory Gadebois, Anne Loiret, Sara Martins, Guillaume de Tonquédec and Arnaud Viard.

“I have been very, very lucky. I have been lucky my whole life. I had two loving parents and good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children… When I started making films all the people chose to emphasize what I was able to do well… they were generous,” Allen said.

Allen received terrific reception on the red carpet. However, outside the carpet, a group of protesters walked by. According to social media posts, the protesters removed their shirts and handed out sheets of paper encouraging the fest to “turn the spotlight off of rapists,” reported Variety.

According to reports, the note said, “This year the Biennale Venice Film Festival has decided to give space to Woody Allen, Luc Besson and Roman Polanski, three directors involved in sexual violence against women, including minors.”

