Movies

Venice Film Festival to go ahead with 2020 edition in September

Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on September 5, 2017 in Venice, Italy

Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on September 5, 2017 in Venice, Italy   | Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain

Luca Zaia, governor of Veneto, said on Sunday that the festival will be held as planned

The Venice Film Festival is on its course to hold the 2020 edition this September, the region’s governor has confirmed.

Luca Zaia, governor of Veneto, said on Sunday that the festival, which was due to take place September 2 to 12, will be held as planned, reported Variety.

The official’s confirmation comes days after the Venice Biennale, which oversees the world’s longest-running film festival among a number of other arts events, moved its Biennale of Architecture to 2021, but maintained the film festival’s dates.

Previously, the architecture and film festivals were meant to overlap.

Zaia said that the Biennale of Architecture was postponed due to complications in constructing the necessary pavilions.

The prestigious film showcase will proceed, although he warned that fewer films are likely to be featured this year.

The festival has not yet commented on plans for September.

Venice did the due diligence early May asking for concerns and suggestions regarding the upcoming movie gala.

The letter, which was signed by Venice’s artistic director Alberto Barbera, was meant to figure out how many filmmakers, actors and producers are willing to attend the fest.

Venice previously declared that it would not go the virtual route, but said it was considering a “virtual screening room, using a safe online platform” for those who won’t be able to attend but have been previously accredited.

In January, the festival organisers revealed that actor Cate Blanchett would serve as jury president.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:12:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/venice-film-festival-to-go-ahead-with-2020-edition-in-september/article31668461.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY