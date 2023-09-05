Venice Film Festival | Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ gets 7-minute standing ovation

September 05, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Sofia Coppola’s much-anticipated film, Priscilla, which delves into the life of Elvis Presley’s wife, got a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday as Priscilla Presley, who attended the premiere, was visibly moved by the film and hugged Cailee Spaeny, the actor who plays her in the film.

As per Variety, the premiere night of the film was marked by the enthusiastic chants of the crowd outside the Sala Grande Theatre who couldn’t get enough of Jacob Elordi, the breakout star of Euphoria, who plays Elvis.

Meanwhile, in a press conference earlier yesterday, Priscilla opened up about her relationship with Elvis, right from when she fell in love at the age of 14. “It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, about your life, about your love. Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, we spoke a couple of times, and I really put everything out for her that I could.”

“It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction. People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, and very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship,” she added, as quoted by Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priscilla is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, Pricilla. “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame,” reads the official synopsis.

Notably, Priscilla will also take centre stage at the New York Film Festival on October 6. Set to release this October in theatres, the film also features Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey.

Priscilla is coming on the heels of Warner Bros.’ hit film Elvis, which starred Austin Butler as the pop icon. The film got eight Oscar nominations including a Best Actor nod for Butler.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.