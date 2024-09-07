GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Venice Film Festival set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition

From ‘The Brutalist’ by US director Brady Corbet tracking the tortured artistic path of a Holocaust survivor to ‘A Room Next Door’, the end-of-life female friendship picture from veteran Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, the choices are many

Published - September 07, 2024 04:43 pm IST

AFP
Director Peter Weir (L) poses with actor Ethan Hawke after receiving the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement during a ceremony at the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 2, 2024

Director Peter Weir (L) poses with actor Ethan Hawke after receiving the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement during a ceremony at the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI

The Venice Film Festival wraps up Saturday with one winner to be awarded the prestigious Golden Lion prize out of an eclectic roster of exceptional international films.

From "The Brutalist" by US director Brady Corbet tracking the tortured artistic path of a Holocaust survivor to "A Room Next Door," the end-of-life female friendship picture from veteran Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, the choices are many — with no one film considered a frontrunner.

Venice film questions Sicily’s mafia boss on the run

Stars have swarmed onto the glamorous Lido this year for the 81st edition of the world's oldest film festival, whose winners often go on to Oscar glory.

Venice's red carpet this season has been graced by the likes of Lady Gaga, starring with Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Todd Phillips' antihero "Joker" film, or George Clooney and Brad Pitt, whose action comedy "Wolfs", to be streamed on Apple TV+, premiered out of competition.

Pundits have already singled out "The Brutalist" and "Queer" — an adaptation directed by Italy's Luca Guadagnino of the short novel by Beat Generation writer William Burroughs — as films to keep an eye on, both for their cinematic ambition and the lead performances by actors Adrien Brody and Daniel Craig, respectively.

Angelina Jolie is in contention for a best actress award for her tour-de-force performance as opera diva Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's "Maria", as is Nicole Kidman for "Babygirl," an erotic thriller whose graphic sex scenes required an onscreen fearlessness the actress called "freeing".

The jury headed by French actress Isabelle Huppert also has its work cut out to choose a best actor, with both Brody in "The Brutalist" and Craig in "Queer" among the festival's most transformative.

Five-time James Bond actor Craig is already being predicted as a top Oscar contender next March for his role as William Lee, a lonely, heavy-drinking gay writer in 1940s Mexico City, whose unrequited love for a young man sends him on an anguished and drug-fuelled road trip through South America.

Venice 2024: Radikaa Sarathkumar in Venice for premiere of her film ‘Little Jaffna’

Craig said the role allowed him a full gamut of experiences and emotions.

TOPSHOT - Actor Daniel Craig and his wife actress Rachel Weisz kiss as they attend the red carpet of the movie 'Queer' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

TOPSHOT - Actor Daniel Craig and his wife actress Rachel Weisz kiss as they attend the red carpet of the movie 'Queer' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) | Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI

"If I was writing myself a part and wanted to tick off the things I wanted to do, this would fulfil all of them," Craig told journalists before the film's premiere.

Voices heard

Films at the festival — which saw American actress Sigourney Weaver and Australian director Peter Weir accept lifetime achievement awards — did not shy away from difficult subject matter, whether contemporary or historical.

Abortion ("April"), white supremacy ("The Order"), the Mafia ("Sicilian Letters") and enforced disappearances and killings during Brazil's military dictatorship ("I'm Still Here") were among the subjects of films competing for the Golden Lion.

Several films explored war and its crushing repercussions, whether documentaries on the war in Ukraine or the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, while two Italian features centred on the two World Wars of the last century.

Venice 2024: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga get 10-minute standing ovation at ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ premiere

Among the most remarkable was "Russians at War" from Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, who went behind the lines of the Ukraine war with Russian soldiers.

"Russian soldiers are not someone whose voices are heard," Trofimova said during a press conference.

“This is my attempt to see through the fog of war and to see people as people.”

Published - September 07, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.