Venice Film Festival | Marilyn Monroe biopic film ‘Blonde’ arrives

Ana de Armas stars as the late legendary Hollywood icon in the Netflix film, which is set to premiere on the platform on September 23

PTI
September 08, 2022 16:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. | Photo Credit: 2022 © Netflix

The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films on the slate for last. Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. De Armas, who was born in Cuba, worked with a dialect coach for a year to prepare.

Blonde also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio. The Netflix film, produced by Brad Pitt’s company Plan B, is the first movie ever made by the streamer to be rated NC-17 by the Motion Picture Association, meaning no one under the age of 17 is allowed to see the film in a theater.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The film will be playing in select theatres in the US from September 16 before becoming available on Netflix on September 23. It’s one of many Oscar hopefuls launching in Venice, where it is also among the films up for the festival’s awards on September 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
film festival
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app