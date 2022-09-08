Venice Film Festival | Marilyn Monroe biopic film ‘Blonde’ arrives

Ana de Armas stars as the late legendary Hollywood icon in the Netflix film, which is set to premiere on the platform on September 23

The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films on the slate for last. Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition.

The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. De Armas, who was born in Cuba, worked with a dialect coach for a year to prepare.

Blonde also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio. The Netflix film, produced by Brad Pitt’s company Plan B, is the first movie ever made by the streamer to be rated NC-17 by the Motion Picture Association, meaning no one under the age of 17 is allowed to see the film in a theater.

The film will be playing in select theatres in the US from September 16 before becoming available on Netflix on September 23. It’s one of many Oscar hopefuls launching in Venice, where it is also among the films up for the festival’s awards on September 10.