ADVERTISEMENT

Venice Film Festival | Jury chief Damien Chazelle says art must triumph over content in Hollywood

August 31, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Chazelle said he wanted to draw attention to strikes by Hollywood writers and actors that have brought much of the U.S. entertainment industry to a standstill

Reuters

Jury President Damien Chazelle attends the opening ceremony of the 80th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy August 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

Amid the glitz of the Venice Film Festival, jury president Damien Chazelle said on Wednesday he wanted to draw attention to strikes by Hollywood writers and actors that have brought much of the U.S. entertainment industry to a standstill.

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival | Hollywood strike saps glamour from 80th edition of the fest

"It is a difficult time obviously in Hollywood for working actors and writers, and also for crews," Chazelle told reporters as the world's oldest film festival got underway.

The actors and writers are striking together for the first time in 63 years, demanding curbs on the use of artificial intelligence and higher pay as streaming becomes prevalent.

"There is a basic idea that each work of art has a value unto itself and is not just a piece of content, which is Hollywood's favourite word right now," said Chazelle, director of La La Land and Whiplash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival unveils A-list lineup with ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Ferrari,’ ‘Maestro’ amid strikes

"It comes down to each person being remunerated for each piece of art that is made, and how to find a way to maintain and get back that idea of art over content."

The major U.S. entertainment studios have said they are committed to reaching "an equitable agreement" to end the long-running stoppage. Writers have been on strike since May with actors off the job since July.

The strike has shut down both television and movie productions and has prevented actors from promoting big studio movies as well as films made by streamers like Netflix.

However, the festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, said that just three of the 23 films in the main competition - The Killer,Maestroand Poor Things - would be impacted by the strike, with their actors not coming to Venice.

ALSO READ
Venice festival director defends inclusion of films by Woody Allen, Polanski, Besson

That means the likes of Emma Stone, Michael Fassbender and Bradley Cooper, who both stars in and directs Maestro, will not hit the red carpet. However, Barbera said the strike could have had a much bigger impact.

"When the strike was announced, for a few days we really risked losing the U.S. component of the festival, which instead, as you know, came," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US