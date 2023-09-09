HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Venice Film Festival | Jessica Chastain was “nervous” about promoting ‘Memory’ during strikes

‘Memory,’ directed and written by Michel Franco, stars Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard, Merritt Wever, Jessica Harper and Elsie Fisher

September 09, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

ANI
Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie ‘Memory’ at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie ‘Memory’ at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy | Photo Credit: VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO

Actor Jessica Chastain made an impassioned plea to American actors at the Venice Film Festival press conference for Michel Franco's drama ‘Memory’, imploring them to encourage indie films, reported Variety.

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival | Richard Linklater feels indie cinema is ‘gone with the algorithm’

“I was very nervous about coming,” said Chastain — who was wearing a black 'SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) on Strike T-Shirt, revealing that “there were actually some people on my team who advised me against it.”

Jessica Chastain at the 80th Venice International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain at the 80th Venice International Film Festival | Photo Credit: KATE GREEN

Chastain then said that actors are, “often made to keep quiet in order to protect future working opportunities, and we are often told and reminded how grateful we should be. And that is the environment that I think has allowed work to be abused, to go unchecked for many decades. And is also the environment that has saddled members of our union with unfair contracts.”

As per Variety, since ‘Memory’ obtained an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, Chastain and co-star Peter Sarsgaard were present at the press conference. “I am here because SAG-AFTRA has been explicitly clear that the way to support the strike is to post on social media, walk the picket line and to work and support interim agreement projects,” she said. “It’s what out national board, negotiating committee and our elected leadership has asked us to do.”

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | Miyazaki's likely swan song 'The Boy and the Heron' opens the festival

Chastain continued, “The independent producers, like the ones here, are letting the AMPTP know that actors deserve fair compensation, that AI protection should be implemented, and there should be sharing of streaming revenues. I hope my being here today encourages other independent producers, and encourages actors to show up [at festivals] and support our union members. Hopefully we will see an end to the strike soon and hopefully AMPTP will go back to the table.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessica Chastain and Michel Franco pose for photographers for the film ‘Memory’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessica Chastain and Michel Franco pose for photographers for the film ‘Memory’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy | Photo Credit: Matteo Rasero

‘Memory’,  directed and written by Franco, is about Sylvia (Chastain), a "social worker who leads a simple and structured life," according to the film's synopsis. "This is shattered when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their unexpected encounter will have a tremendous influence on each of them as they open the door to the past."

In an interview with Variety, Franco said of casting Chastain in the film: “Jessica is possibly the best actress in the states right now, it’s not an exaggeration to say she’s the best actress in the world.”

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival unveils A-list lineup with ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Ferrari,’ ‘Maestro’ amid strikes

Mexican auteur Franco’s last two films, “New Order” (2020) and “Sundown” (2021), both premiered at Venice. Art thriller “New Order” was awarded the festival’s grand jury prize. Chastain, who won best actress at the Oscars last year for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” last had a film premiere at Venice in 2011 with “Texas Killing Fields.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.