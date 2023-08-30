ADVERTISEMENT

Venice Film Festival | Hollywood strike saps glamour from 80th edition of the fest

August 30, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The world’s longest-running film fest was due to start with Zendaya’s ‘Challengers,’ but it was replaced at the last minute by an Italian war drama ‘Comandante,’ due to the ongoing strike by Hollywood actors and writers

AFP

Venezia 80 Competition Jury members Laura Poitras, Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, Jury President Damien Chazelle, Shu Qi, Jane Campion, Gabriele Mainetti, Saleh Bakri and Mia Hansen-Love pose | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

A historic Hollywood strike robbed the Venice Film Festival of some of its usual glitz as it launched its 80th edition on Wednesday, but a raft of big-name — and controversial — directors are keeping the film world buzzing.

The world's longest-running film fest was due to start with "Challengers", a tennis romance with one of the biggest stars of her generation, Zendaya.

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival unveils A-list lineup with ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Ferrari,’ ‘Maestro’ amid strikes

But it was replaced at the last minute by an Italian war drama, "Comandante", due to the ongoing strike by Hollywood actors and writers — primarily over pay and the threat of AI — that has barred them from publicity work.

The rest of the line-up was largely unaffected and a string of Oscar hopefuls have pressed ahead with Venice premieres, albeit in the absence of acting talent to light up the red carpet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 80th Venice Film Festival; Italian model Bianca Balti poses | Photo Credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Emma Stone will not be present for the highly anticipated "Poor Things", in which she plays a Frankenstein-like creature. Nor will Bradley Cooper, who directs and stars in "Maestro" about the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

US media have reported that Adam Driver will show up for "Ferrari". The biopic from director Michael Mann ("Heat") got an exemption from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) because it was made outside the studio system.

Jessica Chastain is also expected for the premiere of "Memory" towards the end of the festival, according to Variety. It is her first outing since her Oscar-winning turn in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

All are competing for the top prize Golden Lion, to be awarded on September 9 by a jury led by Damien Chazelle, director of "La La Land".

Other attention-grabbing entries include Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla", about Elvis Presley's wife, and "The Killer" by David Fincher, who returns to the Lido two decades after "Fight Club" was famously booed at the festival only to become a cult hit in later years.

ALSO READ
‘Priscilla’ trailer: Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny feature in Sofia Coppola’s Elvis Presley film

With less star gossip, a lot of attention risks being absorbed by the inclusion of Woody Allen with "Coup de Chance" (his 50th film and first in French) and Roman Polanski with "The Palace", both in the out-of-competition section.

Allen, 87, was investigated for an alleged assault on his adopted daughter and cleared by police in the 1990s, but that has not been enough for many in the MeToo era, and he has been effectively blackballed by Hollywood.

President of the Venice film festival Alberto Barbera | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Festival director Alberto Barbera defended Allen's inclusion: "He has been completely absolved. Twenty-five years have passed and, for me, the hostility towards him, especially in the United States, is absolutely incomprehensible."

Polanski, 90, remains a fugitive from the United States over a conviction for raping a minor in the 1970s. The victim has long since forgiven him, but he faces other assault allegations.

ALSO READ
Venice festival director defends inclusion of films by Woody Allen, Polanski, Besson

The festival says he is not attending.

Fans wait near the red carpet in front of the Palazzo del Cinema, on the day of the opening ceremony of the 80th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy | Photo Credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Barbera acknowledged it was more complex with Polanski but said: "The history of art is full of artists who were criminals, and we nonetheless continue to admire their work."

There are also out-of-competition premieres for a 40-minute Wes Anderson film, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar", based on a Roald Dahl tale, and a new feature from indie favourite Richard Linklater, "Hit Man".

"The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial", the final film from William Friedkin ("The Exorcist"), who died this month at 87, is also playing out of competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US