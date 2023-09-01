ADVERTISEMENT

Venice Film Festival | Adam Driver’s ‘Ferrari’ gets six-minute standing ovation

September 01, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Based on the biography ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine’, Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ is also the closing night selection of the 2023 New York Film Festival

The Hindu Bureau

Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Ferrari’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

The world premiere of the racing drama Ferrari that happened at the Venice Film Festival ended with a six-minute-standing ovation. Actor Adam Driver and director Michael Mann were at the premiere night on Thursday along with a packed house at the Sala Grande Theatre.

According to Variety, the reception made Driver get teary-eyed and stay in his seat only to be helped up by Mann to receive the applause. Starring Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the film’s cast includes Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey. 

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the extended cast of the film wasn’t present at the premiere. The cast though, is allowed to do press as Ferrari is an indie film. 

Based on the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates, Mann’s Ferrari is also the closing night selection of the 2023 New York Film Festival. The film is slated to release on December 25. 

Watch the film’s trailer here...

