Movies

Venice Film Festival 2021: ‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel’ among line-up of world premieres

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’  

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The oldest film festival in the world is kicking off its 78th edition Sept. 1 on the Lido with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas,” starring Penelope Cruz. “Spencer” and “Madres paralelas” are among 21 features premiering as part of the official competition, which has often helped guide eventual Oscar best picture nominees and even winners.

Other films competing for the Golden Lion include Ana Lily Amirpour’s fantasy “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” with Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s “The Lost Daughter,” starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson; Paul Schrader’s crime drama “The Card Counter,” with Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish, and Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.”

Edgar Wright’s stylish psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho,” with Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, will also have its premiere in Venice out of competition before heading to the Toronto Film Festival.

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of “Dune,” starring Timothée Chalamet, and “Halloween Kills” were all previously announced as part of the slate. Campion's film, about brothers in 1920s Montana, is another competition title, and one of two Netflix films debuting at the festival.

Last year, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” premiered at the scaled-down but still in-person festival and was awarded the Golden Lion. This year, Zhao will help decide who gets that prize as a member of the main jury led by fellow Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, who directed “Parasite.”

Following on the heels of the Cannes Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival is expected to mostly return to its full glamour in September. The festival runs through Sept. 11.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Rudra’, Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Six Suspects’ in Disney+ Hotstar’s new slate of titles

Netflix bags worldwide rights for Will Smith’s ‘Fast & Loose’

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Kuruthi’ to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11

Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Fresh FIR in pornography case; names producers of Raj Kundra’s firm, actress Gehana Vasishth

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to play leads in crime thriller ‘Forensic’

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte to star in Vasan Bala’s ‘Monica, O My Darling’

Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Calcutta’ headed to Venice Film Festival

Cinema halls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to reopen on July 30

Short film ‘Dammy’ premieres at the Indian Film Festival (Stuttgart)

This documentary about animal rescue is ‘a labour of love for the voiceless’

Kannada filmmaker Ragu Shivamogga creates three untitled short films

Veteran multilingual actor Jayanthi passes away at 76

UIDAI has suggested 28 cuts for ‘Aadhaar’, film already cleared by CBFC: director

Watch | Actor Arya on how he trained for his role as a boxer in 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

Actor Yashika Aannand injured, friend dies in car accident near Chennai

‘Schmigadoon!’ review: Apple TV+ musical series falls into the very trap it consciously makes fun of

Yvonne Strahovski on ‘The Tomorrow War’: ‘A big fan of alien movies’

Let the games begin, Netflix

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas start shoot for Nag Ashwin’s film
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 2:49:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/venice-film-festival-2021-spencer-the-last-duel-among-line-up-of-world-premieres/article35578613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY