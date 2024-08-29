ADVERTISEMENT

Venice 2024: Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ opens festival to a four-minute standing ovation

Updated - August 29, 2024 10:51 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 10:33 am IST

Cast members, including Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton and more joined Burton in the balcony to acknowledge the audience

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Jeremy Kleiner, Arthur Conti, Justin Theroux, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara and Seth Grahame-Smith attend a red carpet for the movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, made a spectacular debut at the Venice Film Festival, earning over four minutes of sustained applause. Premiering 36 years after the original 1988 cult classic, the film was greeted with a warm reception, signaling a triumphant return for Burton to the genre that made him famous.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Beetlejuice 2’ drops first trailer, a follow-up to Tim Burton’s macabre cult classic

The audience at Venice rose to their feet as the film concluded, applauding for over four minutes. Cast members, including Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux, joined Burton in the balcony to acknowledge the audience. Clutching his girlfriend, Monica Bellucci, Burton led the team in taking a final bow before exiting the theater together.

Critics have widely praised Beetlejuice 2, with many lauding it as a successful return to Burton’s macabre roots. The overwhelming response from Venice suggests that Burton’s creative spark is far from extinguished.

Jenna Ortega may have auditioned for Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

With Beetlejuice 2 set to open in theaters on September 6, early box office projections indicate a strong debut, with expectations as high as $80 million domestically. Burton seems to have found his way back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US