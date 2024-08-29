ADVERTISEMENT

Venice 2024: Sigourney Weaver receives Lifetime Achievement Golden Lion at festival opening

Published - August 29, 2024 10:43 am IST

Weaver’s award marks her as only the third American actress to receive this honor, following in the footsteps of Jane Fonda and Jamie Lee Curtis

The Hindu Bureau

Sigourney Weaver poses with the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

The Venice Film Festival opened with a tribute to Sigourney Weaver, who was honored with the prestigious Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic actress, known for her groundbreaking roles in films like Alien and Ghostbusters, received a standing ovation as she took the stage at the festival’s opening ceremony.

From the Lido’s Sala Grande stage, an emotional Weaver expressed her gratitude, exclaiming, “I want to roar!” She described the award as a “jet-fuel of encouragement,” adding, “I can’t believe I’m here.” Weaver quipped that her newly acquired Golden Lion would be joining her on the flight home, joking that her husband would need to get used to sharing their bed with the award.

Weaver’s award marks her as only the third American actress to receive this honor, following in the footsteps of Jane Fonda and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The tribute to Weaver included a special video message from director James Cameron, who worked with her on Aliens and Avatar. Cameron congratulated Weaver on her achievement, calling her a dear friend and noting that their bond of trust and respect has deepened with each project. He also remarked that Weaver, who earned her first Academy Award nomination for Aliens, is “way overdue for that Oscar.”

In her acceptance speech, Weaver thanked Cameron for his kind words and gave special recognition to director Peter Weir, with whom she worked on The Year of Living Dangerously. She credited Weir with making her “fall in love with film.”

Weaver reflected on her diverse career, stating, “I have been able to soar all over the world like a hummingbird, darting through time and space and genre.” She acknowledged the challenges of defying Hollywood’s attempts to put her in a box, concluding with a light-hearted comment about her height.

