Venice 2024: Radikaa Sarathkumar in Venice for premiere of her film ‘Little Jaffna’

Veteran Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar attended the premiere of her film Little Jafna at the Venice Film Festival 2024. Directed by Lawrence Valin, the film closed Venice’s Critics Week and is next headed to Toronto International Film Festival, where it is part of the Centrepiece program.

“I am pleased to share that the French film I have starred in titled “Little Jaffna” has been aired as the closing film during Critics’ Week at the Venice Film Festival. I would like to elaborate on various wonderful aspects of this film soon,” Radikaa wrote on X.

A socio political drama, Little Jaffna is about a police officer who infiltrates a Tamil gang in Paris. The film also stars Tamil actor Vela Ramamoorthy in an important role.

The film marks the feature film directorial debut of Lawrence, who hails from a Sri Lankan Tamil family. Little Jaffna attempts to explore the experience of the Tamil diaspora in France from the point of view of gang culture in Little Jaffna, an area in central Paris. Lawrence stars as the lead in the film while Radikaa plays the character of his grandmother.

Recently, Radikaa, in the wake of the K Hema Committee report, came out with allegations based on what she faced on the sets of a Malayalam film. She spoke about the raging issue of safety of women in the Tamil film industry.

