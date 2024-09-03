GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Venice 2024: Pedro Almodóvar’s ’The Room Next Door’ gets the longest standing ovation at festival so far at nearly 20 minutes

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is returning to the Venice Film Festival with stars Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore

Published - September 03, 2024 11:33 am IST

AP
(L-R) Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Julianne Moore attend the ‘The Room Next Door’ photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

(L-R) Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Julianne Moore attend the ‘The Room Next Door’ photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival | Photo Credit: VICTOR BOYKO

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar returned to the Venice Film Festival with stars Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. Their film, The Room Next Door, had its world premiere on the Lido, where it received a standing ovation for nearly 20 minutes. Though a new Almodóvar film is always an event for cinephiles, this one has special significance: It’s his English-language debut.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

“My insecurity disappeared after the first table read with the actresses, with the exchange of the first indications,” he wrote in his director’s statement. “The language wasn’t going to be a problem, and not because I master English, but because of the total disposition of the whole cast to understand me and to make it easy for me to understand them.”

Moore and Swinton play disconnected friends, who met in their youths at a magazine job, and whose lives took different paths. Ingrid (Moore) wrote novels. Martha (Swinton) became a war reporter. And now after years apart, they meet again, in New York, when Ingrid finds out Martha has cancer and is in a nearby hospital.

Over the next weeks and months, they reconnect, learning about one another's lives and Martha's estranged daughter through a series of revealing conversations.

Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton drops first-look teaser

Before the film's premiere, Swinton said that it would never have occurred to her that Almodóvar might eventually find a space for her in one of his films. She said she has “worshipped in his high church” ever since seeing “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” in the late 1980s in London. In Almodóvar was a kindred artistic spirit, she thought.

“I still feel like a student seeing his first film,” Swinton said. But she was English and he worked solely in Spanish. The idea of collaborating seemed like a fantasy only. Then one day, she said, she got up the nerve to say something to him. “I said, ‘Listen I’ll learn Spanish for you, you can make me mute,’” Swinton said. “Characteristically, he laughed.”

Almodóvar’s last Venice appearance was in 2021, where he presented the film Parallel Mothers, for which Penelope Cruz won its the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. In 2019, Venice also gave him a lifetime achievement award. But his history with Venice stretches back 40 years.

“I was born as a film director in 1983 in Venice,” he said. A few years later, he’d return with the classic Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Of his latest, he wrote “Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore carry the weight of the whole film on their shoulders, and they are a spectacle. I have been fortunate in that both give a veritable recital. At times during shooting, both the crew and I were on the verge of tears watching them. It was a very moving shoot and, in some way, blessed.”

Pedro Almodóvar, Sean Baker and Payal Kapadia to make a stop at New York Film Festival 2024

Though death looms in the film, when Martha asks Ingrid to join her in a house upstate for her final days, all felt that it's a film about life.

“We talked a lot about life, but we didn’t really talk about death. What can you say? You can talk about dying,” Swinton said. “This film is a portrait of self-determination ... This feeling of (death) being a celebration felt for me very real and very relatable and I can’t say that I wouldn’t act in the same way if I was in her shoes.”

Both Swinton and Moore were excited to be in a film that spotlighted a female friendship between two women at their ages.

“We very, very rarely see a story of female friendship and especially a story about female friends who are older,” Moore said. “The importance that he shows us is so unusual and was so moving to me that he portrayed this relationship as so profound, because it is.”

Venice 2024: Brady Corbet’s three-hour post-war epic ‘The Brutalist’ debuts at festival

The film is playing in competition at the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival, alongside the likes of Maria and the yet-to-premiere Queer and Joker: Folie à Deux. Winners will be announced on Sept. 7.

Sony Pictures Classics will release The Room Next Door in theaters in December.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.