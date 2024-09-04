GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Venice 2024: Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig earned a 11-minute standing ovation at festival, drops first clip

The film, an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel, features Daniel Craig as William Lee, a solitary American expat in 1950s Mexico City

Published - September 04, 2024 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Drew Starkey, Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie ‘Queer’, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival

Drew Starkey, Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie ‘Queer’, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, Queer, received a rapturous reception at the Venice Film Festival, earning an 11-minute ovation. The world premiere, held at the Sala Grande, saw the audience rise in celebration, chanting Guadagnino’s name as he acknowledged the applause with stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, and Lesley Manville by his side.

‘Challengers’ movie review: Advantage Zendaya in this risqué romance 

The film, an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel, features Daniel Craig as William Lee, a solitary American expatriate in 1950s Mexico City. His life takes a turn when he encounters Eugene Allerton, played by Drew Starkey, sparking a meaningful and complex connection between the two characters. The film also dropped its first footage in a short clip.

Guadagnino, who is known for Call Me By Your Name, shared that his connection to Burroughs’ work dates back to his teenage years. At 17, he was deeply moved by the novel’s portrayal of romance and adventure, describing the experience as transformative. This deep connection to the source material shines through in the film, which also features performances by Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and David Lowery.

The ovation at Venice was marked by a touching moment when legendary filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, who was in attendance, congratulated and embraced both Guadagnino and Craig. The premiere solidified Guadagnino’s reputation as a festival favorite, following his previous successes with A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, and Bones and All.

Luca Guadagnino interview: I’m still pinching myself that audiences come to see my movies

Queer, which was filmed at Rome’s Cinecitta studio, is set to make its North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival and will also feature at the New York Film Festival. The film is produced by Fremantle Group and Guadagnino’s Frenesy Film Company, with A24 acquiring U.S. distribution rights.

