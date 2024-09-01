ADVERTISEMENT

Venice 2024: Jude Law starrer ‘The Order’ receives over nine minutes of standing ovation

Updated - September 01, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 11:51 am IST

The film, based on the 1989 non-fiction book ‘The Silent Brotherhood’ that looks at the ensuing clash between law enforcement and the far-right extremists

The Hindu Bureau

Cast members Phillip Lewitski, Tye Sheridan, Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett, Nicholas Hoult and Matias Lucas, and director Justin Kurzel pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie ‘The Order’, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival | Photo Credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI

Justin Kurzel’s crime thriller The Order made a powerful debut at the Venice Film Festival, earning a near 10-minute standing ovation from the Sala Grande audience. The film’s world premiere saw Kurzel joined by stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Jurnee Smollett, who celebrated the overwhelming reception by embracing in the gallery as the applause swelled.

The Order is a gripping narrative set in the 1980s Pacific Northwest, detailing a series of bank robberies and car heists that terrorized local communities. Jude Law stars as an FBI agent who suspects that the crimes are not merely financially motivated but are the work of a dangerous domestic terrorist group, the white supremacist gang known as “The Order,” led by Nicholas Hoult’s character. The film, based on the 1989 non-fiction book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, looks at the ensuing clash between law enforcement and the far-right extremists.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Hoult revealed that he and Law intentionally avoided interacting during the first four weeks of filming to build a tension between their characters. Law underscored the film’s contemporary relevance, stating, “Sadly, the relevance speaks for itself. It felt like a piece of work that needed to be made now.”

Kurzel echoed these sentiments, commenting on the film’s reflection of current global divisions and dangerous ideologies, noting that the themes are not only pertinent to America but resonate in Australia as well.

The Order is set for a U.S. release in December, with Amazon Prime Video handling distribution in multiple international markets.

