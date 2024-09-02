Venice 2024: George Clooney opens up on working alongside longtime friend Brad Pitt in ‘Wolfs’

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunited at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 01, 2024) for the premiere of their new thriller, Wolfs. The film, where both stars play lone fixers assigned to the same job, marks another collaboration between the long-time friends, who have worked together in several films over the years, including the Ocean's trilogy and Burn After Reading.

While speaking to People at the premiere, Clooney opened up about working with long-time friend Pitt. "There's nothing good about it. It's all a disaster," said Clooney jokingly. "It's fun to work with people you know really well," he added.

Apart from discussing their friendship, Clooney spoke about a recent controversial New York Times article that claimed he and Pitt were paid over $35 million each for their roles in Wolfs. “[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries...it’ll make it impossible to make films.”

Earlier in February, a source had told People that the two were thrilled to work together again. ”Brad and George are forever friends,” the source said. ”They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. Wolfs was a meaty project and both took a real interest in it. They are excited about the film, and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release.”

On Sunday, the Jon Watts-directed film had a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The cast received a 4-minute standing ovation, as per Variety. As the two stars entered the theatre, they greeted the eager crowd with a booming Buonasera! prompting some fans to shout back in hopes of being noticed.

When the credits rolled on the crime romp, Pitt and Clooney hugged it out before grooving to Sade’s Smooth Operator. Clooney then turned to his wife Amal, and the two shared a kiss. He and Pitt then walked down the stairs, from the balcony of the theatre where they were seated, to greet the cheering fans. They were twinning in back suits.

Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan. A sequel to the film is already in development with Watts and the two stars attached, Apple announced earlier this month. Jon Watts skipped attending the Venice premiere of the film as he tested positive for COVID. Wolfs will be released in theatres on September 20 and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 27.

