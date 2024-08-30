Venice 2024: Angelina Jolie’s Maria Callas biopic receives 10-minute standing ovation at festival

Pablo Larraín’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, received a 10-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday night. The biopic, which is in competition at the festival, captures the final days of Callas’ life, exploring the intense passion that defined her career and ultimately consumed her.

The screening at the Sala Grande left the audience deeply moved, with many chanting Jolie’s name. Jolie, who has been nominated for two Oscars, became emotional as she acknowledged the crowd, shedding a tear as she descended from the gallery to greet the audience. The film’s cast, including Pierfrancesco Favino and Alba Rohrwacher, joined Larraín and Jolie at the premiere.

During a press conference earlier in the day, Larraín described Callas as “the greatest voice in history who had a very beautiful and difficult life,” emphasizing that the film would not have been possible without Jolie’s involvement. Jolie, who underwent seven months of vocal training for the role, admitted she was “terribly nervous” about singing in the film, something she had never done publicly before. Reflecting on her connection to Callas, Jolie said, “I share her vulnerability more than anything.”

Maria marks Larraín’s third biographical film centered on a prominent woman, following Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021), both of which also debuted in Venice. The film’s script was penned by Oscar nominee Steven Knight, with production from The Apartment, Fabula, Komplizen, and Fremantle. Following its Venice debut, Maria is set to screen at the New York Film Festival, and Netflix has already acquired U.S. rights to the film.