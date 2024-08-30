Venice 2024: Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Disclaimer’ starring Cate Blanchett gets 6-minute standing ovation at festival premiere

Alfonso Cuarón’s much-anticipated limited series Disclaimer made a powerful debut at the Venice Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation that lasted over six minutes. The first four episodes of the Apple TV+ psychological thriller premiered at the festival’s Sala Grande, marking Cuarón’s return to directing since his Oscar-winning film Roma. The series is based on Renée Knight’s bestselling novel and features a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Disclaimer is set to unfold across seven chapters, with the remaining episodes scheduled for a Venice screening on Friday. The series delves into the life of journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, played by Blanchett, who is renowned for exposing others’ secrets. Her life takes a dark turn when she receives a novel that reveals her own hidden past, threatening to unravel her personal and professional life. Kline portrays Stephen Brigstocke, a retired professor with a vendetta against Catherine.

Cuarón, who wrote and directed the series, revealed that he had envisioned Blanchett for the role from the start, fearing she might decline. Interestingly, it was Blanchett who suggested Kline for his role after a conversation about his performance in A Fish Called Wanda during a dinner party in New York.

The series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, and Hoyeon, with Indira Varma serving as the narrator. Disclaimer is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 11, with new episodes releasing every Friday until November 15. The series is co-produced by Apple Studios, Esperanto Filmoj, and Anonymous Content, with an impressive team of executive producers, including Blanchett herself.

