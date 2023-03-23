Vels Film International announces new films with Jayam Ravi and Jiiva

March 23, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The production banner Vels Film International has gone public and at an event celebrating the listing, the company’s head honcho Ishari K Ganesh spoke about his upcoming ventures.

The producer stated that his production house has five completed films that are ready to release. He also pointed out that they’ve got five more films in production with another five in the pre-production stage and by the end of 2024, a total of 15 films would have been released under their banner.

Sharing a little on the ones that haven’t been officially launched, Ganesh said that they are producing Jayam Ravi’s next film which will be made on a big budget. AR Rahman, who composed music for Ponniyin Selvan which starred Ravi in the titular role, will be composing music for this film too.

Ganesh also confirmed that there are projects starring RJ Balaji, Jiiva and Arjun. According to speculations, Jiiva’s film will be a multi-starrer featuring Arjun and Raashi Khanna with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The producer also confirmed that he’ll be bankrolling a project with a famous star which will be announced in 2024.

