ADVERTISEMENT

‘Veeran’ trailer out; Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is a superhero on a mission

May 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The film, directed by ARK Saravan of ‘Maragatha Naanayam’-fame

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster of ‘Veeran’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s superhero film Veeran was released by the makers. The film, directed by ARK Saravan of  Maragatha Naanayam-fame.

ALSO READ
Hiphop Adhi’s superhero film ‘Veeran’ to release on June 2

Sathya Jyothi Films, the production banner behind Adhi’s latest films Sivakumarin Sabadham and Anbarivu, has also produced Veeran. 

Starring Athira Raj as the female lead, the rest of the cast includes Vinay Rai, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Sassi Selvaraj. With cinematography by Deepak D Menon, Adhi is also composing music for Veeran. The film is scheduled to release on June 2.

Check out the trailer of Veeran here...

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US