‘Veera Dheera Sooran’: First look of SJ Suryah from Vikram’s film out

The upcoming action-drama is directed by SU Arun Kumar of ‘Chithha’ fame

Published - July 21, 2024 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of SJ Suryah from ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’

First look of SJ Suryah from ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ | Photo Credit: @hr_pictures/X

On Saturday, on the occasion of actor SJ Suryah’s 56th birthday, the makers of Veera Dheera Sooran, released a special first-look poster of the actor. Headlined by Vikram, the upcoming action-drama is directed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame.

The poster features Suryah as a cop named A Arunagiri.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ new video: Nani, SJ Suryah face-off in Vivek Athreya’s film

Veera Dheera Sooran also stars Dushara Vijayan, and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in his Tamil debut. Vikram plays the role of Kaali in the film, which has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film has cinematography by Theni Eswar and editing by Prasanna GK. Riya Shibu is producing the film under her HR Pictures banner.

Notably, the first look comes just hours after the makers of Suryah’s Telugu movie, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, released a special glimpse video that showed the actor as an evil cop who locks horns with the film’s lead star, Nani.

Last seen in Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2, the actor will be seen later this week in Dhanush’s Raayan. He also has Shankar-Ram Charan’sGame Changer, Karthi-PS Mithran’s Sardar 2, Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Corporation in the pipeline. The actor is also set to make his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film.

