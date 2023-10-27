HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veena Sud boards Amazon’s ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ series as showrunner

Based on the Steig Larsson books, the series will revolve around the Lisbeth Salander character

October 27, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

PTI
Veena Sud

Veena Sud | Photo Credit: Rich Polk

In 2020, it was announced that a The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Now, the makers have announced that filmmaker Veena Sud has boarded the series as the showrunner.

ALSO READ
Re-enter the Dragon

The series is based on the Steig Larsson books and revolves around the Lisbeth Salander character.

According to Deadline, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo will take the popular character Lisbeth Salander and place her in today's world – with a new setting, new characters, and a new story that will resonate with fans of the original and thrill a whole new generation, the official description reads.

Lisbeth Salander is the central character in Larsson’s award-winning ‘Millennium’ series. Salander first appeared in the 2005 novel ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’. She reappeared in sequels -- ‘The Girl Who Played with Fire’ (2006), ‘The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest’ (2007), ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ (2015), ‘The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye’ (2017) and ‘The Girl Who Lived Twice’ (2019).

ALSO READ
'Women need to decide to not to see ourselves as victims', says Noomi ‘Lisbeth Salander’ Rapace

The new show is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and Left Bank Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures TV.

Sud's last effort as a creator was the Netflix series Seven Seconds, starring Regina King. It was based on the Russian film The Major.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.