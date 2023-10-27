Veena Sud boards Amazon’s ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ series as showrunner

October 27, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

In 2020, it was announced that a The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Now, the makers have announced that filmmaker Veena Sud has boarded the series as the showrunner.

The series is based on the Steig Larsson books and revolves around the Lisbeth Salander character.

According to Deadline, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo will take the popular character Lisbeth Salander and place her in today's world – with a new setting, new characters, and a new story that will resonate with fans of the original and thrill a whole new generation, the official description reads.

Lisbeth Salander is the central character in Larsson’s award-winning ‘Millennium’ series. Salander first appeared in the 2005 novel ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’. She reappeared in sequels -- ‘The Girl Who Played with Fire’ (2006), ‘The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest’ (2007), ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ (2015), ‘The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye’ (2017) and ‘The Girl Who Lived Twice’ (2019).

The new show is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and Left Bank Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures TV.

Sud's last effort as a creator was the Netflix series Seven Seconds, starring Regina King. It was based on the Russian film The Major.