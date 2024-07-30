GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor talk about working again after ‘The Archies’

Raina and Kapoor’s debut film ‘The Archies’ released on December 7 last year; the actors became the showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta last night for his latest collection "Arunodaya" at the India Couture Week

Updated - July 30, 2024 04:09 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 04:06 pm IST

PTI
Actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina walk the ramp for fashion designer Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week, in New Delhi, Monday, July 29, 2024

Actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor, who debuted with "The Archies" last year, hope to collaborate on a project once again.

Raina and Kapoor became the showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta last night for his latest collection "Arunodaya" at the India Couture Week.

Kapoor graced the stage in a silver lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse, cape-styled sleeves and a mermaid skirt. Encrusted with crystals, it was adorned with delicate silver zardozi embroidery and beadwork. To complement the look, she kept her hair open with heavy statement jewellery.

Kapoor, 23, who made her runway debut with Gupta's show, said they have come to share a comfort level with the actor after "The Archies".

"Yeah, 100 percent! I feel like when you are comfortable with a person, it makes things less hard and you don't get nervous as much because you are in the comfort of the other person. So definitely," she said.

Raina, 24, who wore a black sherwani with elegant detailing and black pants, said he and Kapoor have known each other for some time now and there is a certain level of comfort between them.

Bollywood actor Vedang Raina and actress Khushi Kapoor with designer Gaurav Gupta as they showcase his creation as the showstoppers during the Fashion Design Council of India’s (FDCI) India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi on Monday

On working together again he said, "Yes, most definitely!"

"I think we have known each other for a while now and there is a lot of comfort with us, comfort on set, comfort in our companionship. We would love to do a film for sure," he concluded.

Gupta's collection included gowns with futuristic designs, saris, lehengas and tops and skirts for women whereas menswear had sherwanis, kurtas, and formals.

The colour palette ranged from maroon to silver, white, grey and black and most of the looks were complemented with heavy jewellery.

Gupta, who had also presented his collection at the Paris Haute Couture Week earlier, called the actors an adorable couple and believes they are "future faces of India."

"Khushi and Vedang are such an adorable couple and you can feel the love with them. They are just so adorable. I feel like they are the future faces of India." Describing his collection, he said, "It's all about light. We have used a lot of zardozi, beads, embroideries and futuristic shapes."

Raina and Kapoor's debut film "The Archies" released on December 7 last year. It also marked the debut of star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

India Couture Week 2024 began on July 24 and will conclude on July 31. Designers like Rahul Mishra, Jayanti Reddy, Dolly J, Amit Aggarwal and JJ Valaya have already showcased their collections and Falguni Shane Peacock is the finale designer.

