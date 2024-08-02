GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vedaa’ trailer: John Abraham back to fight for justice with Sharvari

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, ‘Vedaa’ is set to clash at the box office with ‘Stree 2’ on August 15

Published - August 02, 2024 12:36 pm IST

ANI
John Abraham in ‘Vedaa’.

John Abraham in ‘Vedaa’. | Photo Credit: Zee Music Company/YouTube

This year's Independence Day is special for the fans of John Abraham as the actor is all set to come up with an action thriller Vedaa, which also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit."

‘Vedaa’ teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari promise a high-octane action drama

It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John Abraham) who becomes her shield and her weapon. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer.

At the start of the trailer, John Abraham is seen reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons. Speaking about the film, John in a statement said, "I am excited to be part of a film like Vedaa. It's a story that will resonate with audiences and inspire them to stand up for what is right."

Advani also shared what the audience can expect from the project. He said, "I feel very strongly about presenting a film that entertains but also delivers a message, provokes a thought that stays with its audience for a long time after the film ends. I hope Vedaa is that film."

ALSO READ:John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Vedaa’ to be out on Independence Day

Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee. It will face a box office clash with Stree 2 on August 15.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.